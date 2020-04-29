Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden For US President; Laments Wait To Remove Donald Trump

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden to be the Democratic candidate for upcoming US Presidential Elections which are scheduled to take place in November this year. Clinton endorsed Biden in a town hall event over video conferencing.

Biden backed by Clinton

I wish we had @JoeBiden's leadership in the Oval Office right now.



Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence, and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy.



Join us today: https://t.co/mxkpLIOEux pic.twitter.com/9TE9Lw9XBw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

"Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a President who not only listened to the science ... but brought us together. Think of what it would mean if we had a real President," said the former Secretary of State at an event hosted by the Biden campaign on the impact of coronavirus on women.

Biden, as a former vice president and six-term senator, “has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” said Clinton, a former secretary of state. “This is a moment when we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”

Clinton ran for the biggest office in the US government in 2016 but lost to Republican Donald Trump and the Democrats are hoping to restrict President Trump to just one term and retain the White House.

I’ve known @HillaryClinton for years, and know that her dedication and passion for bettering our country are second to none. I’m grateful for her endorsement and for her friendship — and look forward to working alongside her to get Donald Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/rv3BuW2BUx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 28, 2020

Clinton's endorsement comes a day after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives backed Biden, who is running for White House for the third time in his political career.

In recent weeks, Biden has picked up support from former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and leading progressives such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden and has kept a lower profile during the Trump era.

Earlier this month, former US President Barack Obama endorsed his ex-deputy and current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his White House bid. In a video message posted on Twitter, Obama said he is "proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for the President of the United States". Biden was Obama's Vice President throughout his two four-year terms (2009-2017) in the White House.

Recalling his 2008 decision to choose Biden as his running mate, Obama said it was "one of my best decisions ever". "I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now... Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through along recovery," Obama said.

Earlier this week, a USA Today-Suffolk University Poll poll showed that Biden led President Trump nationwide by 6 percentage points whereas a Fox News poll from Michigan showed Biden lead 49% to 41%. Biden was leading in the other swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania.