Marcus Rashford Reaches Charity Milestone Of Providing 3 Million Meals To People In The UK

Man United star Marcus Rashford confirmed this week that he will be able to supply three million meals for vulnerable people in the UK by the end of June. The Marcus Rashford charity initially set a goal of raising £100,000 and feeding 400,000 children after partnering with the food poverty and waste charity FareShare, back in April. Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to announce the milestone of being able to supply three million meals by the end of June to citizens who are struggling across the UK and promised to ‘keep fighting’ to provide meals for children that are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: I'm Enjoying My Football And Am Not Going Away Anytime Soon: Sunil Chhetri

Marcus Rashford donation: Marcus Rashford charity partnership

Marcus Rashford’s charity partnership with FareShare has been one of the most uplifting stories since the coronavirus lockdown. In April, the England international announced the Rashford donation towards FareShare to provide meals for vulnerable families and children after schools in the UK were forced shut. The initial Marcus Rashford donation also encouraged others to support FareShare as well with the 22-year-old urging others to help the cause. Supermarkets like Asda, Tesco and Co-op also weighed in with donations by backing Rashford's project.

Guys, I have AMAZING news!! 😬😬😬 We had a goal that by end of June @fareshareuk would be able to supply 3million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

ALSO READ: German Soccer Takes 1st Steps Toward Easing Restrictions

Marcus Rashford charity to provide 3 million meals

Last week, another sizeable Marcus Rashford donation was made towards FareShare. On Thursday, the Marcus Rashford charity announced the donations will be able to provide three million meals by the end of June. The Man United star also took to Twitter to announce the financial milestone of being able to supply three million meals to citizens of the UK. According to reports from Evening Standard, the Marus Rashford charity has been able to raise over £20 million so far. Rashford also announced that there is still much more to come and promised to keep fighting for the kids without meals in the UK.

ALSO READ: 'Best Training Sessions We've Ever Had' Says Brighton Manager Potter

Premier League return: Man United fixtures

The Man United fixtures for the next three matchdays of the Premier League return were released last week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on June 19. Man United will then face Sheffield United on June 24 and Brighton on June 30. Man United are still three points behind Chelsea in fourth place and will be hoping to end the season on a high. The Red Devils will also have an FA Cup clash with Norwich City on June 27. Rashford has scored 18 goals for Manchester United this season, notching up three assists across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Dele Alli Banned From Tottenham's 1st Game Back For Virus Post