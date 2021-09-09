Rashford Refuses To End Battle Against Child Hunger; Slams 'stick To Football' Advice

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford vowed to continue his battle to end child poverty and has hit back at the critics. Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has been instrumental in the effort to end child poverty and earned MBE following his continued endeavours for the cause.

Recently, the 23-year-old footballer hit back at critics as he strongly insisted that his efforts for the aforesaid cause would not be stopped and that he won't stick to football. "The 'stick to football' advice doesn't cut it where I'm from. I'd be doing that community and my family a disservice if I did not use my platform to speak on behalf of millions whose voices are not being heard" added England International.

Marcus Rashford spearheaded a massive campaign to eradicate child hunger and poverty and persuaded the UK Government to provide free meals to the children and take the campaign ahead. Further, Rashford has appealed to the public to write their recommendations for the said cause to the MP.

Instead of removing support through social security, we should be focusing efforts on developing a sustainable long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic… — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2021

Rashford wrote in the spectator his feelings and views over the criticism he received and explained why he wouldn't be sticking to football. He insisted that "Disappointingly for some, the 'stick to football' advice doesn't cut it where I'm from, see when my community had nothing to call their own, they always found something in the way of kindness to give me. I am a product of their compassion, of their drive and of their willingness to offer me more than what was on my doorstep.' I'd be doing that community and my family a disservice if I did not use my platform to speak on behalf of the millions whose voices are not being heard." he added.

As per Sunday Times Giving List, he raised £20m in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling child poverty and became the youngest person to top the list.

Furthermore, the English forward said much more was needed to be done in order to put an end to the issue of child poverty and urged all sides of the political spectrum to come together. "Party politics has never interested me. What interests me is working together to find sustainable solutions," Rashford added.

"The long-term effects of a global pandemic will not be resolved with short-term relief packages. So it's time for us all to unite with the passion we saw during the Euros and make sure every child in this country is given a fair chance, and that child hunger is eradicated. No child should be starting 20 yards behind any other just because of the community they live in. It's time to level up." he concluded.

(Image credits: Marcus Rashford MBE Instagram)