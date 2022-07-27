Quick links:
Liverpool will play their final pre-season friendly match against RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. Liverpool would to look fine tune all their loopholes as they take to the pitch in Salzburg as they play Manchester City in the Community Shield Final on 30 July. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 5-0 and Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last two friendly matches and would look to continue their winning run in Germany. Before the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast of the game.
RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.
RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match will take place at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, July 27.
Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly. However, the match will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO app for viewers in India. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Liverpool's website. The match is slated to commence at 11:30 pm IST in India.
In the United Kingdom, the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm in the UK. Servus TV will carry the live streaming of the match in Germany.
In the United States of America, the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the US. The match is slated to begin at 2:00 pm EST in the US.
In Australia, football fans can catch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match on LFCTV GO app at 04:00 AM AESTon Friday, July 28.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Liam Hughes
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Calvin Ramsey, Stefan Bajcetic
Midfielders: Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Isaac Mabaya
Wingers/Forwards: Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah
RB Salzburg squad
Goalkeepers: Philipp Kohn, Nico Mantl, Adam Stejskal
Defenders: Oumar Solet, Max Wober, Strahinja Pavlovic, Bryan Okoh, Gideon Mensah, Bernardo, Andreas Ulmer, Amar Dedic, Albert Vallci
Midfielders: Mo Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Nicolas Seiwald, Luka Sucic, Nicolas Capaldo, Antoine Bernede, Maurits Kjaergaard
Attackers/Forwards: Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko, Sekou Koita, Junior Adamu, Fernando, Roko Simic
