Liverpool will play their final pre-season friendly match against RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. Liverpool would to look fine tune all their loopholes as they take to the pitch in Salzburg as they play Manchester City in the Community Shield Final on 30 July. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 5-0 and Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last two friendly matches and would look to continue their winning run in Germany. Before the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast of the game.

Where is the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match taking place?

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

When is the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match will take place at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, July 27.

How to watch the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly. However, the match will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO app for viewers in India. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Liverpool's website. The match is slated to commence at 11:30 pm IST in India.

How to watch the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in UK & Germany?

In the United Kingdom, the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm in the UK. Servus TV will carry the live streaming of the match in Germany.

How to watch the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in the US?

In the United States of America, the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the US. The match is slated to begin at 2:00 pm EST in the US.

How to watch the RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in Australia?

In Australia, football fans can catch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match on LFCTV GO app at 04:00 AM AESTon Friday, July 28.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Liam Hughes

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Calvin Ramsey, Stefan Bajcetic

Midfielders: Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Isaac Mabaya

Wingers/Forwards: Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

RB Salzburg squad

Goalkeepers: Philipp Kohn, Nico Mantl, Adam Stejskal

Defenders: Oumar Solet, Max Wober, Strahinja Pavlovic, Bryan Okoh, Gideon Mensah, Bernardo, Andreas Ulmer, Amar Dedic, Albert Vallci

Midfielders: Mo Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Nicolas Seiwald, Luka Sucic, Nicolas Capaldo, Antoine Bernede, Maurits Kjaergaard

Attackers/Forwards: Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko, Sekou Koita, Junior Adamu, Fernando, Roko Simic

Image: AP