Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Says 'no Disappointment' On Missing Out On Mbappe

Amid the hectic transfer season touted to be the most shocking one in the history of football, reports had suggested that Real Madrid had made a bid for Kylian Mbappe of €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then one of €220 million (£189m/$260m) was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected. PSG has ended up retaining Mbappe for this season, however, it seems as though his departure might be inevitable as he has only a few more months left on his contract and has reportedly rejected many PSG's approaches for an extension.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to reporters prior to their match against Celta Vigo and said, "There is no disappointment, but it is clear that he (Mbappe) is a great player and we wish him luck. We have a very strong squad."

Bale off to a good start

Coming to Real Madrid, Gareth Bale has gotten off to a good start after his return from loan at Tottenham last season and Ancelotti has trusted the Welshman to lead the forward one with Karim Benzema.

"He has got off to a good start and has to continue. I think he can still improve and be at his best. I have to see with all those who have played with their national teams," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Madrid was able to sign David Alaba on a free transfer and paid a little over €30 million for 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Italian coach added on Camavinga, "He's fine, he's very excited and motivated to be here. He has trained well in the squad and of course, he's available for tomorrow's game."

PSG will let Mbappe go for the right price

PSG Sporting director Leonardo Araujo recently said that PSG had rejected the advances of Madrid but had said that if the right bid is placed they will let Mbappe go. He added that the club said no verbally to the bid that Madrid had placed but they will not hold anyone back. If any player wants to leave and PSG's conditions are met, then they will consider it. However, it seems as though PSG have held on to the World Cup-winning forward even though he wants out.

