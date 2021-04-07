Real Madrid Boss Zidane Drops Hint He Would Like To Manage Serie A Giants Juventus

Zinedine Zidane, who spent five seasons at Juventus before making a big-money move to Real Madrid believes there is a possibility of him making a return to the Old Lady. The Real Madrid head coach played for Juventus from 1996 to 2001 before the Spanish giants came calling and swooped him away from Turin, making him the most expensive transfer of the time, spending £47.5million for his services in 2001. The Frenchman is now reported to move away from the Bernabeu and rumoured to replace Andrea Pirlo after his comments post Real Madrid's emphatic win over Liverpool.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane could manage Juventus

Recent Serie A news suggests that Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo could soon face the axe as the legendary Italian midfielder has failed to live up to the expectations as a manager. The World Cup winner who took charge of the Turin outfit this season sees his team slotted fourth on the league table with the reigning Serie A champions currently finding themselves trailing league leaders Inter Milan by 12 points. The Bianconeri will also miss out on European glory this season as Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto in the round of 16.

With Andrea Pirlo's future as Juventus head coach hanging in the balance, the 48-year-old Frenchman is being reported to move back to Italy. In a recent interview, Zidane was asked if he missed Italy and if he was willing to return there as a manager, to which the Real Madrid Head coach responded with a quirky answer. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner spoke about how Italy is always in his heart and that Juventus have always been important to him. After laughing at the question, the Frenchman said that he is currently here (at Real Madrid) and kept everyone guessing as he said: "Let's see".

Zidane kicked off his coaching career by joining the backroom staff of former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Later on, the Frenchman took charge of Real Madrid Castilla and was later promoted to the first team in January 2016. Since then, the World Cup winner has led Los Blancos to three Champions League titles in a row. After quitting as the Real Madrid manager in May 2018, Zidane was brought back within ten months.

Zidane's men played the first leg of the UCL quarter-final against Liverpool in the Spanish capital where the reigning LaLiga champions went on to register a comprehensive 3-1 win. Despite fielding an injury-affected side without the likes of Madrid's first-choice defenders in Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Dani Carvajal, Los Blancos managed to keep Liverpool's attacking threat at bay and are now favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

