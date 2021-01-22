Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive For COVID-19, Spanish Club Confirms

French attacking midfielder and the current manager of La Liga club Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane on Friday has tested COVID-19 positive. The news has officially been confirmed by Real Madrid as they have announced the same on their website.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner will need to be away from the team until he tests negative for the virus, which usually takes around two weeks. At the same time, it has also been learned that Madrid's assistant coach Davide Bettoni will replace him as long as the Frenchman is out of action.

Real Madrid currently occupy the second spot in the La Liga points table with 11 wins from 18 games and 37 points in their tally will lock horns with Alaves at Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Recently, Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the Round of 32 following their humiliating 2-1 defeat against third-tier side Alcoyano at the Estadio El Collao on Wednesday. Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in extra-time and instead of fighting to take the game into a penalty shootout, Vicente Parras's men found a winner in the 115th minute against the reigning Spanish champions.

Madrid were mainly in control of the game despite a relatively scrappy first half and took the lead when Eder Militao headed in a cross from fellow Brazilian Marcelo in the 45th minute. However, Zidane's side never looked comfortable in the second period as Alcoyano pushed for an equaliser. The hosts finally drew level in the 82nd minute when Jose Solbes poked home following a corner to force the game into extra-time.

Alcoyano were then reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes of extra-time left to play after Ramon Lopez was sent off for a second yellow card. However, Vicente Parras's men stunned Real Madrid as they managed to find a winner with just five minutes left on the clock. Juanan nipped in front of Madrid's defence to get a touch on Al Diakite's cross to send Madrid out of the competition as the hosts pulled off a stunning victory.

