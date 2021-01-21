Zidane Caught SMIRKING As Real Madrid Suffer Humiliation Against Alcoyano In Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the Round of 32 following their humiliating 2-1 defeat against third-tier side Alcoyano at the Estadio El Collao on Wednesday. Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in extra-time and instead of fighting to take the game into a penalty shootout, Vicente Parras's men found a winner in the 115th minute against the reigning Spanish champions. Cameras caught Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane smirking after Alcoyano got their winner and fans on social media were quick to react to the Frenchman's facial expression.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid highlights: Los Blancos crash out of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid were mainly in control of the game despite a relatively scrappy first half and took the lead when Eder Militao headed in a cross from fellow Brazilian Marcelo in the 45th minute. However, Zidane's side never looked comfortable in the second period as Alcoyano pushed for an equaliser. The hosts finally drew level in the 82nd minute when Jose Solbes poked home following a corner to force the game into extra-time.

Alcoyano were then reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes of extra-time left to play after Ramon Lopez was sent off for a second yellow card. However, Vicente Parras's men stunned Real Madrid as they managed to find a winner with just five minutes left on the clock. Juanan nipped in front of Madrid's defence to get a touch on Al Diakite's cross to send Madrid out of the competition as the hosts pulled off a stunning victory.

Fans on social media spotted Zidane's reaction after Alcoyano's second goal and were quick to point out how the Frenchman was smirking after losing against a 10-men team from the third-tier. On Twitter, one wrote, "Zidane was just baffled by how his team capitulated and that's why he smirked," while another added, "Starting to think this might be the end of the road for Zidane. He's probably smiling because he knows it."

00:32 - Zidane even has to stop himself from laughing at how ridiculous this ispic.twitter.com/iwaHo1hxl4 — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 20, 2021

Real Madrid unlikely to sack Zidane this season: reports

Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey 19 times but have not lifted the trophy for seven years and have only won it twice since 1993. Madrid's embarrassing exit from the Copa del Rey comes only a week after they were beaten 2-1 in the Spanish Cup semi-final by Athletic Bilbao.

Madrid are also in second place on the LaLiga table, four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand. However, reports from El Chiringuito claim that the European giants will not fire Zinedine Zidane while the 2020-2021 season progresses.