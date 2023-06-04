Real Madrid Confirms Karim Benzema Departure After 14 Years

Real Madrid has officially announced that Karim Benzema will be departing from the club at the end of this season. The 35-year-old enjoyed a stellar career at the Santiago Bernabeu and the game against Athletic Bilbao will be his last in the white jersey. Benzema's contract expires after this ongoing season and he will now bid adieu to the club in the final La Liga game of the season.

There have been rumours regarding his imminent future, as there are reports of him being the subject of a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club. His subsequent move is yet to be ascertained, but Los Blancos issued a statement confirming his departure from the club.

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid

"Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club.

"Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends.

"Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and has been a fundamental player in this golden age of our history. During the fourteen seasons in which he has defended our shield and our shirt, he has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups."