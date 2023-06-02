Saudi Minister Of Sports Confirms Lionel Messi And Karim Benzema Will Move To Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports, Abdelaziz Al-Faisal, has reportedly fueled the speculations claiming that Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have received mega-money offers to make a move to the Gulf country. As reported earlier, Benzema is said to have received a mega €400m offer from an unknown Saudi Arabian club as the country looks to boost its 2030 FIFA World Cup bid. Alongside Benzema, reports have claimed that seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has also been the recipient of a lucrative contract.

While both footballers will become free agents this summer, Karim Benzema has been connected with the club, Al-Ittihad. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has been linked to Al-Hilal for quite some time. With Messi’s contract set to expire on June 30, he has also been linked with a move back to Barcelona. However, he has reportedly set a 10-day deadline for the Spanish club to sort things out with La Liga.

“Benzema and Messi to Saudi Arabia?"

On the other hand, media reports suggest Karim Benzema has decided against signing a new deal with Real Madrid and wants to try a new challenge. Amidst the speculations, the Middle Eastern country’s sports minister has stirred a frenzy among football fans with his latest comments. As quoted by The Madrid Zone, Abdelaziz Al-Faisal said, “Benzema and Messi to Saudi Arabia? Wait for the official announcements from the clubs. The clubs will announce in due time."

As reported by Marca, Messi has received a whopping €600 million per season offer from Al-Hilal for a move into the team this summer. The report further claimed Messi has already given his nod to join the club before his father Jorge Messi turned down the claims. As per Barca Worldwide’s Twitter handle, Jorge put out a statement in May which read, "There's absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season. Nothing is signed, agreed, or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo's name".

According to GOAL, Al Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel also refused to comment on the chances of Messi’s arrival and said, “Do not ask me about Messi. I will not give any news. If something official comes out, you will find it in the press department."