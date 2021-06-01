Real Madrid Could Bring Carlo Ancelotti Back As Everton Manager Has Spoken To The Club

Real Madrid are looking at candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane with former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti suddenly leading the race for being named Zidane's successor and making a sensational return to the Bernabéu. According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have been in talks with Carlo Ancelotti and want to see the 61-year-old as their new manager ahead of the new upcoming season.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti to be Real Madrid next manager?

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane bid his goodbyes to Los Blancos for the second time with the Frenchman deciding to resign from his position as the team manager at the end of the season. Following Zidane's departure, the LaLgia outfit has been on the lookout for a new manager with the likes of reserve team coach and club legend Raul alongside Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino expected to be in the race for becoming Real Madrid next manager. However, Los Blancos are rumoured to prefer having Carlo Ancelotti return to Madrid with the club looking to bring the 61-year-old manager back to the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid record

Carlo Ancelotti has been with Everton for nearly two years with the former Real Madrid coach taking charge of the Merseyside outfit in December 2019. The Italian tactician has been at the helm of top clubs over the last few years after Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid career saw him manage the LaLiga outfit during the period 2013-2015.

Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the Spanish giants went on to win their 10th Champions League title alongside the FIFA Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and the Copa del Rey during his two years as the head coach of Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Carlo Ancelotti remains to be a popular figure in the eyes of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez who could look to bring him back in a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer.

However, bringing the Italian head coach back to Real Madrid could prove to be a difficult task for Florentino Perez citing the manager's contract with Everton. Carlo Ancelotti's contract with Everton expires in 2024, meaning the 61-year-old tactician still has over three years left on his term with the Merseyside outfit.

It would leave Real Madrid to pay up a hefty compensation package to the Premier League side and negotiate with them in order to terminate the Italian contract and sign him up in the summer. Everton on the other hand will not let Carlo Ancelotti go until they find a replacement for him, which could also act as a major roadblock for Real Madrid in the summer.