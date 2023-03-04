'Real Madrid Dream Club For Players': Erling Haaland's Agent Drops Bombshell

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimento fired a warning to Manchester City as she insisted Real Madrid remains a dream club for every player across the world. Haaland joined the defending champions last summer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £51 million. The youngster has adapted brilliantly in his first season in the Premier League having already scored a whopping 24 goals in the English top flight.

The 22-year-old has led City's title charge this campaign as the Cityzens are currently five points adrift of the table toppers Arsenal. They have been erratic this season as they seem to have lost their dominance but they do have the armoury to inflict damage on their opponents. Pep Guardiola's side is still in title contention as it will likely go down to the wire.

Erling Haaland's agent fires Real Madrid warning

Pimento, who replaced the super agent Mino Raiola after his death, spoke highly of the Spanish club at the FT Business of Football summit in London. “There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League."

Pimento went on to elaborate on the Norwegian as she is confident the striker would not spend his entire career at the Etihad Stadium.

“In my agency we try to make a plan. We have to make a plan. We need to have a goal. Maybe we won’t achieve it but if don’t know where we’re going, for sure we don’t get there.

"When we have a player, we make plans. Even if the player is 15 years old. We are planning out his career trajectory. When I started in this business, if I would say to a player ‘I'll bring you to England’, the first thing they would say would be ‘what did I do wrong? Why don’t you like me?’

“But now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League. He doesn’t say City, Chelsea or Arsenal but the Premier League."