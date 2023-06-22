Real Madrid Hand Contract Extension To Nacho Fernandez, Make Him Captain Post-Benzema Exit

Why you're reading this: Real Madrid has officially announced the contract extension of Nacho Fernandez, until June 30, 2024. Nacho's contract was also set to expire at the end of the month like Toni Kroos. Real Madrid recently extended the contract of Kroos and followed the same suit with Nacho. With Karim Benzema's departure from the club, Nacho is expected to assume the role of captain for the upcoming season.

3 things you need to know

Nacho will captain the Real Madrid side following the departure of Karim Benzema

He has been part of Madrid for 22 years, since joining the club's academy side in 2001

Nacho has made 319 appearances for Real Madrid, winning a whopping 23 trophies

Nacho signs contract extension with Real Madrid

Following Karim Benzema's departure, Nacho Fernandez will assume the captaincy for Real Madrid in the upcoming season. Although Luka Modric is expected to wear the armband more frequently as a key player, Nacho's role as a valuable squad member has limited his opportunities to start regularly. Nevertheless, being appointed as the club's captain will undoubtedly be a source of pride for Nacho, considering the years he dedicated to the academy with the aspiration of representing the first team one day.

Real Madrid's statement highlighted Nacho's long-standing commitment to the club and his 23 titles, as well as his recent success as part of the Spanish national team, where he was crowned champion of the 2023 Nations League. The club has been active in the transfer market, securing the signings of Fran Garcia, Joselu, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham. Madrid said in its statement,

"Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernández have agreed an extension to our captain's contract, keeping him tied to the club until the 30th of June 2024."

Having been associated with Real Madrid for over two decades since joining at the age of 11, Nacho has an impressive track record, winning five Champions League titles, five Club World Cups, and three La Liga titles during his tenure. Despite previous rumors linking him to a potential move away from the Spanish capital, Nacho has decided to remain with the club for at least another year.

