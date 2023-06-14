Real Madrid Sign Midfielder Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund

Why you're reading this: Real Madrid had a disappointing season last term as they failed to capitalise both in the La Liga and Champions League. Madrid also saw one of the most decorated football players, Karim Benzema, leave the club for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad recently. Los Blancos has already announced a couple of signings so far.

Real Madrid is one of the most successful European clubs in recent times.

They have 14 Champions League titles in their tally.

Los Blancos has 35 La Liga titles to their name.

Real Madrid announced the signing of Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid has confirmed acquiring the service of midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The player has put pen to paper on a six-year deal. The transfer fee stood to be at a whopping 103 million euros between the two clubs.

An official Real Madrid statement read: Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media."

Bellingham was adjudged as the Bundesliga player for the recently concluded 2022-23 season. Tipped as the next big thing in world football, the 19-year-old contributed 21 goal contributions all season. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke highly of the athlete.

"We thank Jude for three passion-filled years at Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together. "Our thanks also go to Real Madrid for the always fair and constructive discussions."

On a thanking note, Bellingham said, "Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It was an honour to wear the shirt so many times, in moments big and small. Even though I'm looking forward to my next destination, I'll never forget the journey I took to get there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Heja BVB!