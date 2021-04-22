Real Madrid Out Of Champions League? Florentino Perez Plan Could Cost Zidane's Team

The last few days have been eventful for footballing fans around the world. The events began on Sunday with the shocking proposal of the European Super League. Subsequently, there were massive fan protests that led to several teams haphazardly pulling out of the competition.

From the 12 European teams that were set to take part, the Premier League's 'Big Six,' Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have pulled out of the proposed breakaway league. However, teams such as Real Madrid are yet to pull out as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is insistent that the plans will be successful. So, is Real Madrid out of Champions League?

Is Real Madrid out of Champions League?

Although the collapse of the European Super League seems imminent with several clubs pulling out of the competition, Florentino Perez still insists that the project is not doomed but is only on 'stand by.' While speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero (translated by Guillem Balague), Perez said, "Someone in the English group was not that interested and that was contagious, others showed fear and backed off." He added, "The Super League is not dead, we'll continue working on this project. Now it's on stand-by." If plans of the Super League were to go ahead, that could mean that Real Madrid is out of the Champions League.

Will Real Madrid play in Champions League? UEFA punishment a possibility

The announcement of the European Super League not only angered footballing fans but also organisations such as UEFA, who made threatening statements against the founding members of the league. UEFA went as far as to threaten that players who are part of the European Super League clubs will not be permitted to feature for their national teams or participate in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moreover, the UEFA punishment also included that the founding members of the Super League will not be permitted to take part in the Champions League or the Europa League.

With several teams withdrawing from the Super League there is no news of any possible UEFA punishment. But Real Madrid is expected to face strict action for not only leading the clubs to join the breakaway competition but also showing their hesitation to pull of the competition despite massive protests from fans, players and pundits. Hence, Florentino Perez's plan could cost Zinedine Zidane's team as they may not be able to take part in the Champions League.