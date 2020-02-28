Real Madrid Reportedly Set To Bid For Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland Next Season

Real Madrid suffered an agonising 1-2 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund raced away to a comprehensive 2-1 win against PSG at Signal Iduna Park. January signing Erling Haaland scored both goals for Borussia Dortmund as he stunned the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria with his athletic prowess. The Norwegian's goalscoring prowess has attracted interest from Real Madrid who view the youngster as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema in the long term.

Real Madrid transfer news: Mo Salah in, Gareth Bale out?

Real Madrid 'plotting £126million transfer' of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah... IF they can sell Gareth Bale - https://t.co/7MuhEriUsl pic.twitter.com/V6SnaNuQea — Mellonpost (@mellonpost) February 27, 2020

Real Madrid looking to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the summer

Erling Haaland this season:



✅30 games

⚽️40 goals

🅰️8 assists



19 years of age. Incredible talent. pic.twitter.com/q5jyUKu3j2 — FootballTalentScout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) February 22, 2020

Erling Haaland has been one of the most outstanding performers since the start of the 2019-20 season. He burst onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in December. Erling Haaland's goal scoring exploits in Europe have put him on Real Madrid's transfer radar. Florentino Perez is rumoured to be a huge fan of Erling Haaland and will reportedly make a move for the young striker this summer. Will we see Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu next season or will we see Kylian Mbappe?

🗣 Erling Håland: "It is my dream is to become one of the best players in the world.



If I'm realistic, I look at Mbappé, he's scoring, he's banging in goals in Ligue 1."



Goals scored in their first 100 club games:



🇳🇴 Håland: 60

🇫🇷 Mbappé: 27 pic.twitter.com/ZhBwS0KKHN — PurelyFootball UK (@PurelyFootball) February 21, 2020

Real Madrid transfer news: Paul Pogba transfer blocked by Real Madrid hierarchy?

Man Utd set to slash Paul Pogba transfer value to just £50m after Real Madrid decision https://t.co/oBb93Ch1vI pic.twitter.com/YSPhVzVpIy — Manchester United News (@mufcnews2019) February 19, 2020

