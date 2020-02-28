The Debate
Real Madrid Reportedly Set To Bid For Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland Next Season

Football News

After their recent 1-2 loss to Manchester City, Erling Haaland has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Real Madrid instead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered an agonising 1-2 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund raced away to a comprehensive 2-1 win against PSG at Signal Iduna Park. January signing Erling Haaland scored both goals for Borussia Dortmund as he stunned the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria with his athletic prowess. The Norwegian's goalscoring prowess has attracted interest from Real Madrid who view the youngster as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema in the long term.

Real Madrid transfer news: Mo Salah in, Gareth Bale out?

Real Madrid looking to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the summer

Erling Haaland has been one of the most outstanding performers since the start of the 2019-20 season. He burst onto the scene with Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in December. Erling Haaland's goal scoring exploits in Europe have put him on Real Madrid's transfer radar. Florentino Perez is rumoured to be a huge fan of Erling Haaland and will reportedly make a move for the young striker this summer. Will we see Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu next season or will we see Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid transfer news: Paul Pogba transfer blocked by Real Madrid hierarchy?

