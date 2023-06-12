Upcoming Superstar To Don Cristiano Ronaldo's Legendary Jersey Number '7' For Real Madrid

Why are you reading this: Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid has been one of the most sought-after things in the footballing world. The Al-Nassr star played some of his brilliant football during his time in Spain lifting a galore of trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu. His departure left a void in the Spanish capital and it remains to be seen if any player can take up his throne in the near future.

3 things you need to know

450 goals and 131 assists in 438 matches speak volumes about his influence at the club.

He also lifted the coveted Champions League on four occasions with Madrid

Ronaldo's number 7 jersey was handed to Eden Hazard when he joined from Chelsea

Who will be handed the coveted number 7 at Real Madrid?

Vinicius Junior has been heralded pretty highly since his arrival at Real Madrid. The Brazilian international has long been tipped to be the face of Madrid following Ronaldo. Vinicius has now been handed the number 7 shirt as it became available after Eden Hazard agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.

Read More: Amid racial abuse row, Real Madrid show support to Vinicius Jr. with heartwarming gesture

Vinicius Júnior has changed his number as he will wear number 7 next season 🇧🇷



New shirt number also for Rodrygo who will wear number 11 starting from July. pic.twitter.com/9QrEblBB9t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Hazard failed to replicate his Chelsea form in Spain and will now venture into a new journey. Vinicius had been wearing the number 20 since he joined Madrid and Real's poster boy will now be seen in the '7' jersey. The 22-year-old played a major role as the Spanish giants lifted the La Liga last season.

Read More: Referee's harsh red card decision on Real Madrid's winger Vinicius Jr waved off

In this campaign too he contributed pretty valiantly as he scored 23 goals and 20 assists in all competitions. The number 20 will now be worn by Fran Garcia who has been roped in by the club. The left-back came through the academy of Madrid and has now rejoined Real Madrid.

Not only Vinicius, Rodrygo has also been provided with a new number as he will now ditch his old 21 number and will wear number 11.