Real Madrid To Sign Kylian Mbappe? Eden Hazard Wants The Club To Make It Happen

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has reportedly revealed that he would be delighted to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe in the coming years at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been linked with Kylian Mbappe since he was at AS Monaco in Ligue 1. These transfer rumours have intensified since the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager last season.

Football transfer rumours: Eden Hazard believes that Kylian Mbappe is already in his peak

Kylian Mbappe is admired by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Eden Hazard has also commented on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. While talking to the media, Eden Hazard commented that if he could bring Mbappe to Real Madrid, he would do so because he will be the best in the world within the next few years. Eden Hazard stated that there are many young players that have high potential but, if Kylian Mbappe continues like this, he will be one of the best players in history. When asked about the comparisons between the two when Hazard was 20, Hazard stated that by 20, he had already been champion of France with Lille, but in terms of statistics, there is no comparison between him and Kylian Mbappe. That he was developing bit by bit, but Kylian Mbappe is already in his peak at 20. Real Madrid would definitely try to bring Kylian Mbappe to LaLiga in the coming seasons.

Football transfer rumours: Eden Hazard trying to fill Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes at Madrid

Eden Hazard moved to the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side Chelsea, and he has started playing on the left flank, traditionally occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo for almost a decade. When asked about him replacing Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard stated that when he goes out on to the pitch, he does not think about the fact that Cristiano was there before him and that he had to do better than him. He accepted that he would not be able to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, that's for sure, but he will try to bring what he knows he can do. In fact, the difficult thing when he arrived was that he got injured two or three days before the first league match and he was out for four weeks and that delayed his preparation.

