Champions League: Roger Federer Would Like To Win In Europe With This Club

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are widely regarded as the best tennis players of all time. They are considered to be the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of the tennis world. Interestingly, both Federer and Nadal are known to be a big football fans. Nadal, who is a Spaniard, is a Real Madrid supporter and according to reports, he can also be their club president one day. As for Roger Federer, he leaves no stone unturned to support Switzerland when they are participating on the international stage. Federer was constantly seen tweeting in support of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Federer has his priority set when it comes to supporting a football club for European glory and it's none other than the Swiss-based FC Basel. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was recently asked which team he would prefer to win a Champions League with. Federer, while answering the question, said that it's not possible to win the CL in a forenight and not all the players get the opportunity to win it.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev have a set a new World record: 42.000 people attenting their exhibition match in Mexico City 😮 pic.twitter.com/dszt5TFQBo — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) November 24, 2019

The 38-year-old added that he is very happy that he chose tennis and not football at the age of 12 which turned out to be a great decision. Federer stated that he would have wanted to control and use variety in football and his dream team would have been FC Basel. Former Swiss Super League Champions are currently on the second spot of the Swiss League and will face FC Krasnodar in their UEFA Europa League clash on November 28, 2019.

Roger Federer: 'I would have liked to win Champions League with FC Basel' https://t.co/yllNiEg4eY pic.twitter.com/mxef9S1qF2 — Tennis World English (@TennisWorlden) November 25, 2019

