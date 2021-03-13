Real Madrid Still LOVE Cristiano Ronaldo: Zidane Hints At Superstar's Sensational Return

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has fuelled rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu by stating that he still remains a "huge admirer" of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer of 2018 after scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances and winning four Champions League trophies in a nine-year spell at the Spanish capital. However, the Portuguese forward has now been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid after struggling to make an impact for Juventus on the European stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus forward linked with return to Spain

Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed that Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had contacted Real Madrid over a potential switch for his client returning to Spain. The news grabbed headlines after Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League in the Champions League round of 16 by FC Porto. It was the second time in a row the Old Lady failed to get past the UCL last 16 stages of the tournament despite having Ronaldo spearheading their attack.

Ronaldo is currently in search of his sixth Champions League crown, which will draw him level with Real Madrid great Paco Gento, who has six UCL honours to his name. Ronaldo won three Champions League titles under Zidane during the Frenchman's first spell at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo to Real Madrid? Zidane fuels transfer rumours

While speaking to reporters ahead of Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Elche, Zinedine Zidane addressed the rumours linking Ronaldo's potential return to Spain. The 48-year-old claimed that Ronaldo is still a Juventus player, but didn't rule out a return for the UCL's all-time top goalscorer.

'You know how much love we have for him... he's magnificent' ðŸ¥°



Zinedine Zidane was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/hw6ZfhCBKx — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

"We all know what he means for the club, what he did for the club. I coached Ronaldo, he's part of the club's history, his contribution was magnificent but right now he's a Juventus footballer and he's doing very well for the club and there's not much more I can add to all the things that have been said. He's a Juve footballer and I have to respect the club and the player," said Zidane.

Juventus transfer news: Serie A giants prepared to offload Ronaldo to raise funds?

According to reports from CalcioMercato, Juventus are reportedly considering a decision to allow Ronaldo to leave in the summer. The Bianconeri splashed out a whopping £99.2 million on Ronaldo in 2018 and while he's helped the club to two Serie A titles, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Juve's finances. In order to balance the books, reports claim that Juventus might consider offloading the 36-year-old in the summer.

More so, Ronaldo's contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen whether Juventus offload him in the next transfer window. So far, there have been no reports which suggest that Ronaldo will extend his deal with the Turin-based outfit.

Image Credits - AP