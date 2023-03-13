Real Madrid To Appear As 'Injured Party' In Barcelona's Referee Scandal Case Proceedings

In the ongoing controversy involving FC Barcelona, Real Madrid have come out with a statement. The current La Liga and Champions League winners have expressed concern over the matter related to their on-field rivals Barcelona and the alleged payments made by the club to the head of the referees. Madrid have stated that the club will appear in the proceedings.

Real Madrid, who competes against FC Barcelona in La Liga, have presented the club's view on FC Barcelona allegedly indulging in wrongdoing. The club has been accused of corruption over payments made by the club to the former vice president of the Spanish referees' committee. As per reports, the payments were in the millions and by virtue of this the club could face a massive punishment which may also include being expelled from the UEFA Champions League.

While Barcelona has constantly denied indulging in any wrongdoing, it came under scrutiny after the club's transactions became public. While, the payments were initially investigated as a part of the tax probe, but upon digging deep it was found that the club has been in contact with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, and payments of millions have been made.

On the matter, Real Madrid issued the following statement. “Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the matter and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the proceedings as soon as the judge opens them to the injured parties.”

FC Barcelona in 2022/23 season

Following a substandard 2021/22 season, FC Barcelona pulled financial levers to make many huge signings in the summer. The club has a new goalscorer in the form of Robert Lewandowski and the defense line is changed. In La Liga, the Xavi Hernandez side has fared well, the team is currently nine points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid and are on course to win the La Liga trophy.

As far as the UEFA Champions League goes, Barcelona’s misery continued in this tournament. The club crashed out from the group stages and then had to play in the Europa League for the second season in a row. FC Barcelona failed to edge out Manchester United in the Europa League and ended the European campaign with a 2-1 loss against The English club. The club is currently alive in the Copa Del Rey and are leading the semifinal tie against Real Madrid 1-0.