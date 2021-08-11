Real Madrid To File Lawsuit Against La Liga, CVC Capital Partners For Proposed €2.7bn Deal

Real Madrid have announced that they will file a lawsuit against La Liga president Javier Tebas, CVC Capital Partners and its director Javier de Jaime Guijarro after the Spanish league agreed to sell a 10% stake to the investment fund for €2.7bn (£2.3bn). Even though the league's executive committee unanimously approved the deal last week, it must be sanctioned in Thursday's general assembly. La Liga requires two-thirds of the 42 voting clubs in the top two tiers of Spanish football to vote in favour.

Real Madrid to sue La Liga over deal with CVC Capital Partners

Real Madrid have made their intentions clear of doing everything in their capacity to prevent the deal between La Liga and CVC Capital Partners from going through. The La Liga giants also released a club statement on Tuesday for the same:

"Real Madrid C.F. Board of Directors unanimously agreed to initiate both civil and criminal legal action against the LaLiga President, Mr Javier Tebas Medrano, Mr Javier de Jaime Guijarro, head of the CVC Fund, and against the CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS Fund itself. In addition, the Board of Directors has resolved to take any legal action it considers appropriate to annul and render ineffective any possible resolutions adopted by the LaLiga Assembly, due to be held on Aug. 12 2021, in relation to the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC Fund."

LaLiga president responded to Real Madrid's statement

LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to Real Madrid's threat on social media by tweeting, "The threatening method that FP (Madrid president Florentino Perez) has been using in private for years is now being transferred to the public. Clubs and institutions have been putting up with their threats for years. Since 2015 against the centralised sale, the constant challenges of agreements, the Super League ... Real Madrid deserves better."

Real Madrid and Barcelona FC unhappy with La Liga's deal with CVC

La Liga recently made a deal with CVC Capital Partners, which would see the Spanish league receive a cash infusion of €2.7bn (£2.3bn) in return for 10% of future revenues and a 10% stake. Because of the investment, there is a possibility that the future of the league is handed over to private investors, who may decide to redistribute funds more equitably moving forward. As a result, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona FC could receive a smaller share of the revenue despite generating the highest TV revenues for the league.