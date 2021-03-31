Real Madrid Transfer News: If Kylian Mbappe Joins Los Blancos, PSG Want Vinicius In Return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer. He sees off his contract in the summer of 2022 and wants to decide about his future as soon as possible. PSG are well aware of the player's rumoured link up with Real Madrid and hence have now demanded that Los Blancos sell off Brazilian young sensation Vinicius Jr to PSG if they were to sign Mbappe.

Real Madrid transfer news: PSG agree to idea of Mbappe's exit

Mbappe has his heart set at a move to the Spanish capital, more so with the presence of Zinedine Zidane. And he has been warding off any approach from the Ligue 1 giants on extending his contract, which is set to conclude in the summer of 2022. According to the Real Madrid transfer news by Diaro ABC, the Frenchman has already rejected the fourth proposal to extend his deal with the Parc des Princes outfit.

PSG are well aware of his intent to play at the Spanish capital. And the club would wish to sell him off in the coming summer transfer window in order to avoid letting him leave as a free agent in June 2022. Hence, the defending Ligue 1 champions have come to the terms with the player's potential exit next summer.

PSG transfer news: Vinicius Jr plus €165 million for Mbappe?

The same report suggests that PSG have demanded Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr in exchange for Mbappe. Besides, it would take €165 million more to ensure that the Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid link up comes into effect soon. Notably, Mbappe's transfer valuation has been set at €225 million.

The inclusion of the Brazilian winger will bring down the transfer price to €165 million, thus effectively saving €60 million on the transfer. According to Transfer Markt, Vinicius Jr is valued at €40 million and the defending LaLiga champions might gain financially if the swap plus deal progresses.

Ronaldo's legacy to facilitate Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid link up

Apart from Real Madrid, defending Premier League champions Liverpool were also thought to be in the fray. However, according to Daily Mail, Los Blancos have an ace card in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy. President Florentino Perez will try to tempt the striker by offering the number 7 shirt. But, Liverpool cannot be ruled out from the transfer completely.

A report by Diario ABC also claims that his entourage has sent out a stern warning to the defending LaLiga champions. It's been claimed that he has been waiting for a formal approach from Real Madrid. And he is running out of patience, seemingly, with his entourage warning Los Blancos to seal the Frenchman's transfer next summer.

Image courtesy: Vinicius Jr Instagram