Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK

Real Madrid are up against Athletic Club in the La Liga 2021-22 match, scheduled to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday night as per the local time. Real Madrid head into this match after defeating Sevilla 2-1 in their previous clash on November 29, whereas Athletic Club head into the match after drawing their match against Granada 2-2 on November 27. Meanwhile, ahead of Wednesday’s clash, Real Madrid have won 10 matches, drawn three matches, and lost one after playing 14 matches in the season to find themselves at the top of the La Liga 2021-22 points standings. At the same time, Athletic Club sit eighth in the points standings with four wins, eight draws, and two losses till now in the season.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in India

Football fans in India wondering how to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match can do so by tuning in to the live telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application or website of Voot Select and the Jio TV app. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM on Thursday as per the Indian Standard Time from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in the UK

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match by tuning in to the Sky Sports Network. At the same time, fans can enjoy live streaming on La Liga TV. Fans can enjoy the live stream on La Liga TV by a subscription either by Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match is scheduled to start from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at 8:00 PM on Wednesday in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in the US

Meanwhile, football fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match by tuning in to the ESPN Network. The match won’t be telecast live in the US, however, fans can enjoy the live streaming on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at 3:00 PM on Wednesday in the US.

