Real Madrid Vs Cadiz LIVE Streaming: How Can We Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US

La Liga LIVE streaming: Real Madrid will take on Cadiz in an eventful La Liga clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Los Blancos can still technically crawl their way to the La Liga title but Barcelona are sitting at the top of the table with a healthy lead of 13 points. Carlo Ancelotti's team lost to Villarreal in the last top-flight clash and would be adamant to return to winning ways.

Madrid got the better of Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at Santiago Bernabeu and Cadiz will be wary of their threat.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

When will the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Cadiz will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be telecast live on Sports 18. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be available on Jio Cinema and Voot app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match in UK and USA?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz match live can tune in to Viaplay Xtra. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will start at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday. Unfortunately in the USA, no live telecast is available. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz live streaming on ESPN+. The match will start at 3:00 PM EST.

Cadiz predicted lineup: Gil, Parra, Mere, Hernandez, Espino, Alcaraz, Emeterio, Bongonda, Ramos, Sobrino, Guardiola.

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.