Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The La Liga Match Live?

Real Madrid is poised to take on a struggling Celta Vigo side in the La Liga at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, September 13 in Madrid. Los Blancos will be hoping to get off to a winning start as they return to their home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu after about two years as it was under renovation. On the other hand, Celta Vigo will be hoping to improve on their poor start to the league this season.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their strong start in La Liga after their 4-1 win over Alaves in the opening game followed by a draw and another win. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seems happy with the squad he has, so it will be interesting to see how this match pans out. Real also have the current longest unbeaten streak in La Liga, with no losses in 21 matches, and will be looking to build on it. They will be missing Toni Kroos, David Alaba, and Gareth Bale but have been delivered a boost in the form of Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, and Marcelo all returning to the matchday squad. Also making the matchday squad for the first time ever is new signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Celta Vigo got off to a rough start in La Liga. Despite having a good preseason, they lost their first game to Atletico Madrid 2-1 followed by a goalless draw against Osasuna, and then failing to produce anything leading to a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Club means they now sit 18th in the league, just a point ahead of Getafe and Alaves who both have zero points so far. Hugo Mallo will still be unavailable for the game as he serves out his three-match suspension after he picked up a red card against Atletico in their opening game of the season.

How to Watch Real Madrid Match Live

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches in India can tune in to MTV on their television sets. The match will also be live-streamed on the Voot Select app. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 13 at 12:30 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming

