Real Madrid Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Super Cup

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are all set to take on UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night. Los Blancos defeated Premier League giants Liverpool 1-0 in the final to win the title, while Frankfurt defeated Rangers 5-4 on penalties after the scores were tied at 1-1 in regulation time.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two of the top clubs in Europe, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Super Cup live in India, the UK and the US, and the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming details.

Where will UEFA Super Cup be played?

The UEFA Super Cup will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland.

What time will Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt begin?

The Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Super Cup match will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 11.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup live in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Super Cup live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. As for the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLiv app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Super Cup match live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The match will be telecasted live on BT Sports 1 and Ultimate. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports website or app. The Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will begin live at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday, August 10.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live in US

Fans in the United States can watch the UEFA Super Cup using the live stream available on fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, August 10.

