Real Madrid Vs Elche Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid will take on Elche CF on Matchday 27 of the 2020-21 LaLiga season. The Real Madrid vs Elche match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (4:15 PM local time) from the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid on March 13, 2021. Here are the Real Madrid vs Elche live stream details, where to watch Real Madrid vs Elche live in India, Real Madrid vs Elche prediction and the Real Madrid vs Elche team news.

Real Madrid vs Elche team news: LaLiga 2020-21 preview

Currently in 3rd place in LaLiga standings with 54 points, Real Madrid are 8 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid and will need to get back to winning ways if they hope to defend their title. While they aim high, Madrid's opponents for this game, Elche, who find themselves in 17th place on the table, will be playing to move as far away from the drop zone while they regroup for the next season. The last match between the two sides ended with Elche holding their own against Real Madrid and restricting them to a 1-1 draw with Fidel Chaves and Luka Modric scoring for their sides.

Read Madrid will be coming into this game having secured 1-1 draws in their last two games, against local rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. This, however, was preceded by a 4-match winning streak, which is what the side will hope to get back to on Saturday. There is some good news for Los Blancos who will have Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard back in the side. Mariano Diaz, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Alvaro Odriozola will still miss out due to injury problems.

Elche, meanwhile, will head into the game on the back of a rather shocking 2-1 win over the fourth-placed Sevilla. Emiliano Rigoni will be the only player missing for them. Another shock win in this game could take Elche to a safe 13th-14th spot on the table.

Real Madrid vs Elche live stream details

The LaLiga 2020-21 games will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access all games, including Real Madrid vs Elche live, on the official LaLiga Facebook page. To stay updated on the Real Madrid vs Elche live scores, fans can use the teams' websites and social media channels as well as the official LaLiga website and social media handles.

Real Madrid vs Elche prediction

According to our prediction, Real Madrid will win this match 2-0.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Elche Dream11 prediction, Real Madrid vs Elche Dream11 Team and Real Madrid vs Elche Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid CF Twitter