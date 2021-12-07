Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Matchday 6 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will see Real Madrid welcome Inter Milan to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, December 8, 1:30 AM IST. Real Madrid sits atop the group with 12 points from five games and will look to secure the top spot with either a win or a draw. Inter Milan meanwhile lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the opening fixture before playing out a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. They then went on to win their remaining three games and have secured qualification for the knockout stages. They will aim for a win, which will see them end atop the table with 13 points.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture earlier this season with Real Madrid winning the game 1-0. Here is where you can find the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan United live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Team News

In terms of team news, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale who have been out for a while now but to add to those concerns Karim Benzema has faced a hamstring issue during their clash against Real Sociedad at the weekend and will miss the action too.

As for Inter Milan, Joaquin Correa, Aleksandar Kolarov, Andrea Ranocchia and Matteo Darmian are unavailable. Christian Eriksen too is a part of the squad and remains unavailable until he has a cardioverter-defibrillator fitted.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on TUDNxtra and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 3 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP