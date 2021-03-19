Real Madrid Vs Liverpool, Ramos Vs Salah: Fans Excited As 2018 UCL Final Rematch Confirmed

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool rivalry is set to reignite amongst fans as the Champions League quarter-final draw has confirmed a rematch between both teams. The UCL draw took place on March 19 at the UEFA headquarters as eight teams in Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Dortmund, Manchester City, Porto, and Chelsea waited to hear about their next appoints in search of European glory.

Sergio Ramos vs Mo Salah rematch on the cards

Both the teams last met during the Champions League final 2018 which saw Real Madrid register a comprehensive win against Liverpool to lift their third Champions League title in a row. After a 0-0 draw at the end of the first half, Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Los Blancos handing them a crucial lead which was soon cancelled out by Sadio Mane. However, the Spanish outfit put their foot on the pedal in the second half of the game as Gareth Bale struck two goals within 20 minutes to Zidane's men their third UCL title.

The 2018 UCL final is also vividly remembered by the football fans as everyone was excited to watch a fantastic Sergio Ramos vs Mo Salah contest at the biggest stage possible. However, the battle did not last long as the Egyptian forward suffered from a major shoulder injury which led to the Liverpool attacker leaving the field in tears following a Sergio Ramos tackle. With Real Madrid vs Liverpool set to be played in the UCL quarterfinal finals again, Mo Salah has received a chance of levelling the score and getting even against Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid will enter the UEFA 2020-21 quarterfinals after registering comfortable wins against Atalanta over two legs. The Spanish giants went on to record a narrow 1-0 win against the Italian outfit and followed it by winning the second leg with a 3-1 scoreline.

Liverpool on the other hand booked their spot in the UCL quarter-finals after recording two comfortable victories against RB Leipzig. The Reds of Merseyside score two goals in both matches and ended their Round of 16 ties with a 4-0 aggregate which propelled them into the last eight.

The UCL 2020-21 quarter-finals are set to be played over two legs, with the first leg matches scheduled for April 6 and 7 and the second leg set to be played next week on April 13 and 14. The winner of the UCL 2020-21 quarter-final tie is set to take on either Chelsea or FC Porto in semi-finals that will be played on April 27/ 28 or May 4/5 with the final set to take place on May 29.

Since 1981, both the teams have faced off against each other six times. Liverpool emerged victorious in the first three matches while Real Madrid have had the last laugh in the previous three meetings. With the head-to-head score evenly matched before the all-important quarterfinal, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.