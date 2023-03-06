Real Madrid Vs Real Betis: Carlo Ancelotti Opens Up On Madrid's Draw Against Real Betis

On Sunday, Real Madrid met Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín Stadium and failed to secure three points. The result could be a telling blow in their attempt to chase the table toppers FC Barcelona, who after edging out Valencia are now 9 points clear at the top. Upon witnessing his team registering another stalemate, Los Blancos' manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his thoughts on the match.

Speaking about the team's 0-0 draw against the green and whites, Carlo Ancelotti said his team looked exuberant in the first half and could have scored in the final 30 minutes as well but the finishing touch was missing throughout the game. Having endured a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona on Friday in the first leg of Copa Del Rey semi-final, this was Madrid's second consecutive draw in the league.

'I’m upset more than angry': Carlo Ancelotti

“This was an open game and that’s what we wanted, but I don’t think we were so good when the game was more open in the first half. I think we did well in the final 30 minutes. We brought on Ceballos into a 4-3-3. The problem is that we’re lacking efficiency up front. We’re doing one dribble too many, one pass too many, one one-two too many. This is a reason why we haven’t scored in the last three games, apart from one set piece goal. Today, we had three or four clear chances. We know where our problems lie right now. We’re doing well in defence, but we’re not doing well in attack. We need balance. We need to be good at the back and also good up front. It’s a collective problem of individual decisions.”

Asked if he is angry with the situation, the coach replied: “I’m upset more than angry. It affects me that this team hasn’t been able to score a goal in open play in three games. We know what the problem is. We need to be more efficient.”

While following the result arch-rivals Barcelona are 9 points clear at the top, Ancelotti believes the league is not over and Real Madrid will fight till thew end.

“It’s still not over. Nine points is a lot, but we have to fight to the end.” Real Madrid's next encounter in the league will be against Espanyol. Merengues will host Espanyol on March 11.