Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Prediction, Team News And LaLiga Streaming Details

LaLiga title contenders Real Madrid will next face Villarreal, who themselves are looking to qualify for Europa League next season. The game will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 PM local time on Saturday, May 22 (9:30 PM IST). Here is the Real Madrid vs Villarreal team news, prediction and details of how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live in India.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction and preview

Real Madrid arrive into this game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run in LaLiga (3W 2D). Zinedine Zidane's side earned a crucial 1-0 win in their previous game against Athletic Bilbao to keep their title hopes alive as they are currently second in the LaLiga table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos can be crowned LaLiga champions this season if they win their last game and Atletico Madrid lose.

On the other hand, Villarreal have a lot to play for as well as both Europa League spots are still left to be confirmed. The away side arrive into this game on the back of an outstanding 4-0 win against fourth-placed Sevilla thanks to a hat-trick from Carlos Bacca and a goal from Gerard Moreno. A win will confirm Villarreal's spot in the Europa League next season if either Real Sociedad or Real Betis drop points in their final game. Meanwhile, it is important to note that Unai Emery's side can still make it to the Champions League next season if they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26. Considering the form of the two sides, our Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction is that Real Madrid will win this contest.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal team news: Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga live stream?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available of the game between Real Madrid and Villarreal. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook Watch. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Real Madrid vs Villarreal prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.