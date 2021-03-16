Real Madrid Website And Social Media Accounts HACKED, Here's What Happened

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that their club website and social media streams had been hacked. The hacker is believed to have released a series of bad news on the Real Madrid Twitter handle. This news shockingly arose just a few hours prior to Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Atalanta.

Real Madrid Twitter hacked

Real Madrid ran alarm bells for their supporters on Tuesday when their medical bulletin declared Rodrygo injured on Tuesday. Brazilian forward Rodrygo had recently recovered from a hamstring injury and it would have been a serious blow for Los Blancos had the forward been injured. The hacker is believed to have released Rodrygo's injury news via a statement from Madrid's medical team.

The statement read, "After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid medical services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury affecting the tendon in the right biceps femoris." However, the injury recurrence news was soon pulled down and replaced by a message stating, "We're sorry... but we have been unable to find the page you requested." Although there was no official clarification from Real Madrid on the account hacking, Marca and AS cited club sources claiming that the Real Madrid Twitter account had been hacked. What is surprising is that the statement resembled the way Madrid usually release their injury updates.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta preview

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will hope to put their social media disturbances aside and focus on advancing to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Heading into the second leg against Atalanta, Real Madrid have a 1-0 advantage thanks to a goal from Ferland Mendy. Real Madrid host Atalanta at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the second leg and the match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live?

The UEFA Champions League live broadcast of Real Madrid vs Atalanta will be provided on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD and Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta predicted starting line-up

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata