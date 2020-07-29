Real Madrid Striker Mariano Tests COVID-19 Positive, Could Miss UCL Clash Against Man City

Recently crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid returned to train ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City albeit without Mariano Diaz. The striker, who plays second fiddle to Karim Benzema, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a report which was later confirmed by Real Madrid officially through social media. The player has been put under self-isolation at his home.

Mariano Diaz tests COVID-19 positive

Real Madrid's players arrived for training after a week-long holiday post their LaLiga triumph. The players were tested for the deadly virus according to the rules set out by the Spanish authorities. And that's when Mariano tested COVID-19 positive. According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, the club did not monitor the players during their break strictly, which is why the tests conducted on Monday were necessary.

Mariano is the only Real Madrid player with coronavirus

The report suggests that Real Madrid players, coaching staff and members of the press department underwent the routine PCR test. The tests were conducted individually with utmost caution. Efforts were made to avoid the meeting of players before the results were out. Although more tests were awaited, at present, Mariano is the only Real Madrid player with coronavirus.

Real Madrid released an official statement on Mariano. The statement read, "After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home."

Mariano set to miss UCL clash against Man City

Mariano will be under self-isolation at home unless he tests negative twice within a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, the rest of the Real Madrid players will not be asked to undergo quarantine, due to the fact that they were not in contact with Mariano over the past week. However, the striker is set to miss out on the Real Madrid clash against Man City.

Real Madrid suffered a major setback against Man City in the Champions League round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane's men were defeated by the visitors in the first leg, with a 2-1 scoreline. The second leg of the fixture will be played at the Etihad on August 7.

Image courtesy: realmadrid.com