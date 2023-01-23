Referee Shows First-ever White Card In Benfica's Match; Know All About Portugal's New Rule

Football fans around the globe are accustomed to witnessing players getting shown yellow and red cards for any offense they commit during matches. In a rare incident during the Sporting Lisbon women's vs Benfica women's match on Saturday, January 21, the referee dished out a new white card. As reported, the white card was shown during the match when Benfica was down by 3-0 against Sporting Lisbon.

While players get yellow and red cards as punishment for breaching any rules, the white card reportedly serves a different purpose. It was shown as appreciation to the medical personnel of both teams, who rushed out to the pitch after a woman complained of feeling ill. The medical teams from both sides united and tried to assist the women in question.

Why was the white card issued?

The gesture by the medical camps saw the referee issue a white card for the first time in the history of football to recognize their sportsmanship. As the scenes unfolded, leading up to the white card being shown, Estadio da Luz spectators replied to it with loud cheers and applauses. The video footage of the referee issuing the white card is currently going viral on social media.

CARTÃO BRANCO NO DÉRBI! ⬜👏



As equipas médicas do Benfica e do Sporting receberam cartão branco por assistirem um adepto que se sentiu mal na bancada.#Canal11 #FutebolEmPortuguês pic.twitter.com/zTfvwiZFO0 — Canal 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) January 21, 2023

‘The referee makes history’: Netizens react to first-ever white card

Reacting to the new card in football, a fan tweeted, “The referee makes history by showing first ever 'white card' a football match Since the 1970 FIFA World Cup”. “So you get a white card for being sporting/fair play! I'd hope my team never gets one of these, means they're not trying hard enough to win,” a Twitter user said. At the same time, another fan tweeted saying, “Will I live to see the day my beloved @atletienglish receive a white card during a game?!”.

More interesting details about the ‘White Card’ in football

As per Sport Bible, a report by JOE, suggests that the white card is shown to teams for showing sportsmanship during games and also to recognise the acts of fairplay. Alongside several other initiatives, the white card has been introduced in Portugal. Other initiatives include allowing concussion substitutes and longer stoppage times.