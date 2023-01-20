Watch: Kylian Mbappe Checks Up On Cristiano Ronaldo's Bruise, Football Fans In Awe

The footballing world was up for a treat on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced off against each other at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The 35-year-old 2022 World Cup-winning captain traveled with the PSG squad to the gulf country to face a Saudi All-Star XI team, which also featured the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old gave major goals to his fans by having a good time interacting with the PSG superstars at the pitch.

Meanwhile, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe became a talking point on social media after fans saw his wholesome gesture towards the Portuguese captain. In the first half of the exhibition match, Ronaldo was left with a badly bruised back eye due to a clash with Keylor Navas. Shortly after half-time, Ronaldo and Mbappe shared an adorable moment, when the 24-year-old was seen checking up on the bruise received by the Al-Nassr superstar.

“Mbappe checking if Cristiano Ronaldo is human”

Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo & Ramos among goalscorers as PSG beat Riyadh XI

The much-anticipated match was off to a flying start with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scoring the opening goal, three minutes into the match. Ronaldo equalized the score with a 34th-minute penalty goal before Marquinhos struck for PSG and handed them a 2-1 lead. Ronaldo then completed his brace right before half-time to level the score at 2-2.

PSG yet again took the lead with Sergio Ramos’ strike in the 53rd minute, before Jan Hyun-soo scored at the 56th minute for Riyadh XI. Kylian Mbappe netted his first goal of the match through a penalty in the 60th minute, before Hugo Ekitke struck again at 78’. The match ended 5-4 in PSG’s favor after Talisca scored another goal for Ronaldo’s side four minutes into the additional time. Ronaldo received the player of the match award for his sensational brace.