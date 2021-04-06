'Revenge' Not On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Mind Ahead Of UCL Q/F Against Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that his side is not looking to take any kind of revenge against Real Madrid in the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal leg one fixture at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams met in a UCL clash, it was Madrid who came out on top during the 2018 final in Kyiv by a 3-1 margin.

'We are not on a revenge tour here': Jurgen Klopp

"We are not on a revenge tour here. I don't believe too much in revenge, but it would be nice to get through, because it would mean we are in the next round. My motivation is on the highest level because it's the Champions League. We play Real Madrid and we want to go to the next round. It has nothing to do with 2018. When we got the draw, of course, I remembered the game because it was the first time we have played each other since," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. READ | Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Here's what Zidane had to say about Klopp ahead of UCL showdown

"I can only try to prepare my team to show tomorrow how good we are as a football team. It's a strange season and a difficult season for us, but we want to show how good we are, and if we are better than Real Madrid and can score more goals, then we go to the next round. And if not then Real Madrid will," he added.

Why Liverpool cannot take their eyes off the ball against Real Madrid?

As this will be the first Champions League encounter between these two sides after the 2018 tournament decider the odds are against the 'Reds' and they just cannot take their eyes off the ball when they lock horns with the Spanish club on Tuesday as they look to consolidate their place in the semi-finals. Liverpool have lost each of their last three matches against Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, 'The Vikings' hold an impeccable record of having won the first leg of eight of their last nine UCL knockout ties.

