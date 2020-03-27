Rio Ferdinand Picks His Top Five Premier League Young Talents Ft. Martinelli And Greenwood

The 2019-20 Premier League season saw a host of highly-rated youngsters make a mark on the English top flight. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden were already well-established talents in the Premier League but a few other U-21 players emerged on the big stage last year. Former England and Man United defender Rio Ferdinand picked his list of the top five young stars playing in the Premier League below the age of 21.

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand keeping himself busy during coronavirus lockdown

Day 3: Get that school work in guys....a crazy time for both parents & kids! My Fam were working hard this morning!



Big thanks to everyone for their suggestions when asked about learning! I’m buzzing off @wakelet my favourite so far!!! Stay Safe Everyone 🤜🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kpi516I5M5 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 25, 2020

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand names his top five young talents from the Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Gabriel Martinelli included in Rio Ferdinand's top five

Rio Ferdinand names his Top 5 young Premier League talents 👶 pic.twitter.com/NQ86OWQuzL — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 26, 2020

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Man City's Phil Foden, Rio Ferdinand has also included Arsenal's Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli, Chelsea full-back Reece James and Man United forward Mason Greenwood in the list. Reece has quickly established himself as a first-team regular under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge. Mason Greenwood and Gabriel Martinelli have bagged goals left and right this season as they continue to impress when given an opportunity in the Cup matches and in the Europa League.

David De Gea makes generous donation to the fight against coronavirus outbreak in hometown Madrid

David de Gea has made a €300,000 donation towards tackling the coronavirus pandemic. He made it anonymously to the local authority in Madrid but the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz, made it public knowledge #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 26, 2020

