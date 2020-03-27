The Debate
Rio Ferdinand Picks His Top Five Premier League Young Talents Ft. Martinelli And Greenwood

Football News

Former Man United star Rio Ferdinand singles out the top five players under the age of 21 currently playing in the English Premier League.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rio Ferdinand

The 2019-20 Premier League season saw a host of highly-rated youngsters make a mark on the English top flight. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden were already well-established talents in the Premier League but a few other U-21 players emerged on the big stage last year. Former England and Man United defender Rio Ferdinand picked his list of the top five young stars playing in the Premier League below the age of 21.

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand keeping himself busy during coronavirus lockdown

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand names his top five young talents from the Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Gabriel Martinelli included in Rio Ferdinand's top five

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Man City's Phil Foden, Rio Ferdinand has also included Arsenal's Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli, Chelsea full-back Reece James and Man United forward Mason Greenwood in the list. Reece has quickly established himself as a first-team regular under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge. Mason Greenwood and Gabriel Martinelli have bagged goals left and right this season as they continue to impress when given an opportunity in the Cup matches and in the Europa League.

David De Gea makes generous donation to the fight against coronavirus outbreak in hometown Madrid 

First Published:
