RM Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI And Team News

Real Madrid will square off against Celta Vigo as the action returns to the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos spent close to eighteen months playing at the Alfredo Di Stefano, and will now be back at 'HOME'. The team has had a good start to the new season under Carlo Ancelotti winning two and drawing one of the three matches so far and will look to continue their unbeaten run. The team are also unbeaten in their last 21 La Liga matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo has lost twice and drawn once in their opening three, and with a lone point, sit 18th in the table and will hope they can create an upset today and achieve a remarkable 8th place finish like they did last season. Here is our RM Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, RM Vs CEV Dream11 team and RM Vs CEV Dream11 top fantasy picks

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo head to head

In the 23 face-offs, they had against each other, Real Madrid stands clear winners having won 17 games and drawn three, losing only three in the process. The last time the two sides met, Real Madrid won against Celta Vigo 3-1.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Carlo Ancelotti will be without a bunch of players, with Gareth Bale, David Alaba and Luka Jovic ruled out of the fixture. Additionally, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos continue to be unavailable. Meanwhile for Celta Vigo, are said to have a full squad for this fixture.

RM vs CEV Playing XI

Real Madrid Predicted Playing XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Miguel Gutierrez, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Celta Vigo Predicted Predicted XI: Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

RM Vs CEV Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

Eden Hazard

Celta Vigo

Javi Galan

Denis Suarez

RM Vs CEV Dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Nacho, Denis Suarez, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro, Karim Benzema (C), Eden Hazard (VC)

RM Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction

Celta Vigo has failed to score in the last two and would find it difficult to breach the Real Madrid defence. While the team do have match-winners, it is highly unlikely they will come on top tonight. We predict a 2-0 win for The Whites.

Disclaimer: The above RM Vs CEV Dream11 prediction, RM Vs CEV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM Vs CEV Dream11 team and RM Vs CEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: AP