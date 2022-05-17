Robert Lewandowski Agrees To Take €6M Pay Cut As Barcelona Move Edges Closer

Barcelona's deal for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski seems to be edging closer as the Pole has reportedly agreed to take a massive pay cut. The Catalan giants have been facing significant financial concerns ever since the summer transfer window last year, which left them unable to renew the contract of 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

According to a report put out by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering putting up an official bid for Robert Lewandowski after the Pole confirmed his intention to leave the Allianz Arena for a new challenge elsewhere. Barcelona are deemed to be the only viable destination for the 33-year old despite their financial constraints.

The report adds that the Pole understands the situation of the Catalan giants, and hence, has agreed on a massive salary cut in an attempt to do everything he possibly can to seal the move. It is believed that Lewandowski currently earns a gross salary of a whopping €22 million per season at Bayern Munich.

However, with Barcelona unable to provide the Pole with such a high wage, it is believed that the 33-year old has accepted to lower his salary demands by up to six million. As a result, Xavi's side will only need to hand Lewandowski a €16 million per season gross salary if they are to acquire his services.

Even though Lewandowski has reportedly agreed to lower his wage demands, by no means will it be easy for Barcelona to secure the deal, as they will still have to pay Bayern Munich approximately €40 million as a transfer fee, with the Pole still having a year left on his current deal.

As a result, the Catalans may need to sell a few players if they are to free some of their finances. One such player that the club are willing to sell is Philippe Coutinho for approximately €20 million to Aston Villa. The likes of Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are also expected to join the list. Meanwhile, the club could also gain some finances by securing new sponsorship deals.