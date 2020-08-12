Robert Lewandowski Has Succeeded Lionel Messi As The Best Player In The World: Matthaus

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has surpassed Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, as the best player in the world, says Lothar Matthaus. Lewandowski, 31, scored a brace on Saturday, helping his side to a 4-1 win over Chelsea. With the win, Bayern advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 7-1 aggregate win over the Premier League side. The German giants will be up against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, who themselves made light work of Napoli in the Round of 16.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Training Return Boosts PSG For Atalanta Quarterfinal

Barca vs Bayern or Lewandowski vs Messi?

According to Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus, Friday's quarter-final match against Barcelona will serve as the perfect opportunity for Robert Lewandowski to show the world that he has succeeded Lionel Messi to become the best in the world. "(Lionel) Messi faces his successor as the best player in the world: Robert Lewandowski. He is the best player, not just the best forward," Matthaus told German publication Bild.

Matthaus also addressed Messi's brilliance this season, where he has been the standout player for his side, who have otherwise failed to impress. However, the former Inter Milan star believes Messi cannot do it all on his own and that the current Barca side is far from the best they have been. "The Barca of today is no longer the same as before. They have Messi, of course. A player like him is always capable of genius. But he alone will not be enough against this Bayern. Barcelona does not scare me."

Also Read | Hojbjerg Becomes Tottenham's First Transfer Window Signing

For most experts, Friday night's clash between Barcelona and Bayern will be the biggest test of Robert Lewandowski this season. Despite scoring a whopping 53 goals in 44 games, the Polish striker is only known to score in favourable conditions as per his critics. While Barcelona may not be on top of their form, they still possess the talent to hurt Bayern. Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be the key for Barcelona's hopes of prevailing over a rampant Bayern.

Messi was in fine form last Saturday, as Barcelona won the second leg fixture against Napoli by a two-goal margin. The diminutive Argentine scored Barca's second of the night, which came after a stunning solo effort from the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 33-year-old embarked on an impressive run down the right-wing, evading four Napoli players before beating the goalkeeper with an off-balance shot. Messi has scored 31 goals in 43 appearances this season.

Bayern Munich, who last won the Champions League in 2013, are entering Friday's contest as favourites to enter the semi-finals. Lewandowski will be hoping to be on target when the two sides meet in Portugal for the quarter-final fixture.

Also Read | Lewandowski Scores Most Goals Across All Competitions; Messi, Ronaldo Fail To Finish Top 3

Also Read | MATCHDAY: PSG-Atalanta In 1st Champions League Quarterfinal

(Image Credits: AP)