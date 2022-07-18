Robert Lewandowski Lifts Lid On Reasons Behind Joining Barcelona; 'His Ideas Fit Mine'

Robert Lewandowski on Monday officially confirmed his move to Spanish club Barcelona, ending his 8-year-long stint with Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old has reportedly signed a three-year contract worth £42.5 million with the La Liga side with an option to extend it for a further 12 months. Lewandowski was seen meeting his new teammates in the United States, the videos and photos of which was shared by Barcelona on social media.

Lewandowski also spoke to Barcelona's official media, where he opened up about his decision to join the club ahead of the upcoming season. Lewandowski claimed that joining Barcelona has given him the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream of playing for a top La Liga side. The Polish striker continued by expressing his desire for the team to win championships and remarking on how likely it will be under manager Xavi. Lewandowski expressed that he wants to be a part of Barcelona's bright future under Xavi.

The words of Robert Lewandowski: pic.twitter.com/nx2UCULhiQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

"I’m here to help the club return to the top and win as many titles as possible. I have always wanted to play in a great La Liga club and this is a great opportunity for me. It is also a challenge for my private life. I am a player who always wants to win. We have great players, with a lot of quality, in the squad. I am excited about what we can all achieve together," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Barca TV.

"I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be part of it. The last few days have been long, but in the end, the agreement has become a reality. I am ready to face this new challenge in my career. I’m a guy who likes to win games and titles. I hope the season begins and ends well in this regard," Lewandowski added.

Lewandowski's career

Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich during his time with the Bundesliga side. Lewandowski has contributed to Bayern Munich winning eight Bundesliga championships in the previous eight seasons in addition to scoring the most number of goals for the side. He also won three German cups, and most recently, he was named the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fifth consecutive season after scoring 35 goals in 34 games. In 2021, he finished second in Ballon d'Or, which was eventually awarded to Lionel Messi.

Image: Twitter/@FCBarcelona