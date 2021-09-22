Robert Lewandowski Presented With 2021 European Golden Shoe As He Outscores Messi, Ronaldo

Polish footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, on Tuesday, received the European Golden Shoe 2020/21 after beating the unbeatable records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently, he scored 41 league goals to surpass Gerd Muller’s tally of most goals in a single Bundesliga season. In the last season, Ciro Immobile managed to secure the European Golden Shoe. According to Bundesliga, a football league in Germany, Lewandowski also broke the late Gerd Muller's 49-year single-season scoring record en route to claiming his sixth Bundesliga top scorer's cannon, but first Golden Shoe.

Watch Lewandowski receiving the 2021 European Golden Shoe here:

"I'm very proud and happy," Lewandowski said upon receiving the prize. "In the season I secured 41 goals. There was one moment when I thought I couldn’t do it. And that was the period when I was injured. But then I just thought that I was so close to beating the record, that no matter how many games I get after I come back, I just have to be positive and believe that I can score 41 goals."

According to Bundesliga, the 33-year-old footballer incredible record is the highest in Europe since Ronaldo produced 48 strikes for Real Madrid in 2014/15. "I never imagined it would be possible for another striker to get close to Gerd Muller’s record," said Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, during the prize ceremony. "I've been proved wrong. And who's to say that Robert won’t do it again? Who's to say he won't outdo himself? He's capable of anything."

Robert Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo's record

It is worth noting this time, Messi secured the second position on the tally after Lewandowski in the 2020/21 season. He scored 30 goals for FC Barcelona. On the other hand, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo managed to secure the third position with 29 goals for Juventus. Recently, both football stars have changed their clubs. Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain while Ronaldo joined Manchester United. However, the European Golden Shoe 2020/21 shoe winner remained at Bayern Munich. Earlier, there were rumours that the 33-year-old footballer would be transferred to the summer window.

(Image: Twitter/@Bundesliga_EN)