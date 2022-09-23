Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius Jr And 15 Standout Names From The Start Of LaLiga Santander

Six rounds have now been completed in LaLiga Santander and, ahead of the international break, the opening stretch of the competition saw several players showcase their quality round after round, match after match. Several key figures have contributed to what has been a spectacle of goals, assists, skills, and impressive performances, with LaLiga Santander producing high-quality moments and thrilling matches.

Of the players and coaches who have contributed to this enjoyable start to the new season, here come 15 who have really stood out, including candidates for the Pichichi Trophy, summer signings who have hit the ground running and other stars who have dazzled across the first six matchdays.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has adapted very quickly to what is a new league for the striker. The Polish player arrived at FC Barcelona just a few months ago but he is already an essential part of the squad. As the current top scorer in LaLiga Santander, with eight goals scored, he is already undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the tournament.

Vini Jr

Real Madrid are the current leaders of LaLiga Santander, with six victories from six, and a large part of that is thanks to Vini Jr. The Brazilian continues to score goals (he has four in the competition) and is the player who is creating the most attacking danger for Real Madrid.

Álex Baena

Despite his youth, Álex Baena has been one of the key figures in LaLiga Santander at the start of this new season. At 21 years of age, he is already one of Villarreal CF's most decisive players and has already managed to score three goals coming off the bench. He has also scored three more goals and one assist in Conference League.

Iago Aspas

Iago Aspas is proving to be, for yet another year, the leader his club needs. At the age of 35 and having played for RC Celta almost his entire career, the man from Moaña continues to lead the Galician club and is one of the contenders for the Pichichi Trophy, having already netted five times.

Gennaro Gattuso

Looking at the dugouts, Gattuso is one coach who has caught the eye to start the season. The new Valencia CF coach has surprised everyone by getting his team to play vibrant football, bringing some joy back to Mestalla with the results achieved so far in LaLiga Santander.

Nico Williams

Nico Williams has made a brilliant start this term, even earning a place in the Spanish national team’s most recent squad. His start to the season has been marked by his speed and finishing in front of goal, making him one of the standout names from the first few matchdays of LaLiga Santander and one of the stars of an Athletic Club side that has shone over the first few rounds. He hadn’t scored a goal in LaLiga yet… and he scored twice in this first six games.

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Tchouaméni is the new boss of Real Madrid’s midfield. The French player has taken on responsibility despite his youth and played a key role in many of the club’s decisive moments in recent weeks, such as his assist for Rodrygo in the derby against Atlético de Madrid. He was even named MVP of the game against Real Betis.

Ousmane Dembélé

As Lewandowski's strike partner and having started this season at a high level, Dembélé has absolutely regained his rhythm and become an indispensable player at Barça. With his two goals and two assists in six LaLiga Santander games, he is proving to be the best possible partner for the Pole.

Borja Iglesias

Borja Iglesias has had a good start to the campaign as he was able to celebrate his first ever call-up to the Spanish national team. The Panda is a leader at Real Betis, who find themselves in the upper echelons of the table. The six goals scored by Borja Iglesias, who is already fighting for the Pichichi Trophy despite the fact that there is still a long season ahead, have been key to the team’s strong start.

Chimy Ávila

CA Osasuna are fighting for the European places after a start to the season that few expected and that has Chimy Ávila as the main hero so far. The player from Rosario has scored three goals in six LaLiga Santander games and has become a point of reference for his team.

Gerónimo Rulli

The Villarreal CF goalkeeper will compete for the Zamora Trophy this season after a great start to the campaign, in which he has only conceded two goals in six games, providing the foundations for the team’s success. His miraculous save against Atlético de Madrid went around the world and received praise even from legends such as Iker Casillas.

Vedat Muriqi

Muriqi is a key player at RCD Mallorca, having become the leader of the Balearic club towards the end of last season when he even won the award for LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for May. In 2022/23, Muriqi is continuing to demonstrate his quality. He has scored three goals in six games, driving the team forward from the front.

Isi Palazón

Rayo Vallecano have once again made a good start to the season, with Andoni Iraola as coach. Part of the credit also goes to Isi Palazón, the winger who is carrying a lot of the Vallecas club’s attack, even scoring two goals of his own in his five appearances.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann may not have played too many minutes at the start of this season, but the Frenchman's production has been important for Atleti. He has scored twice already and leads Diego Simeone’s team as soon as he steps onto the pitch.

Takefusa Kubo

As the good news story of the season so far in San Sebastián, Kubo is growing under Imanol's orders and has fitted in perfectly to the Real Sociedad set-up. With one goal and one assist in six games, he always contributes something in an attack where the player feels comfortable and happy.

