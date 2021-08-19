Robert Lewandowski Wants New Challenge; Eying Exit From FC Bayern Munich

The 33-year-old, Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, with a price tag of £110 million on his head. The Polish footballer has been in great touch this summer after scoring 41 goals for FC Bayern in the last season. As reported by Sky Sports, Lewandowski is happy at Bayern, however still looking for new challenges. Having several years more in his football career, the Polish footballer may be eyeing a big-money move in his career.

Meanwhile, the Premier League defending champions Manchester City may have a new option in their hands as they are in constant negotiations, looking to rope in Tottenham’s Harry Kane. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has set a price tag of £150m on the 28-year-old Kane while looking for a potential replacement if he leaves. Both the teams will look to acquire the service of Lewandowski if only he makes himself available. Under his current contract, Lewandowski has two more years left at the Bayern Munich FC. If he decides to leave FC Bayern, the club has been already looking for a replacement in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Considered as one of the most professional players of all time, Lewandowski scored 41 goals for FC Bayern during the last season. He joined Bayern Munich after playing for Dortmund for four years. During his time at Dortmund, he won two consecutive Bundesliga titles and the league's top goalscorer award. He transferred to Bayern Munich on a free transfer before the start of the 2014-15 season.

Robert Lewandowski scored 24 goals in 24 games

Lewandowski started the 2021-22 Bundesliga season by scoring a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach in the opening match, making him the first player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga opening games. Lewandowski has scored 69 international goals while making 120 appearances for Poland. He was a member of the team in their UEFA Euro 2012, Euro 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the Euro 2020. He tops the all-time list of top goal scorers for Poland. Lewandowski has been named the Polish Player of the Year, a record nine times.

(Image Source: Robert Lewandowski - Instagram)