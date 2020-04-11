Roberto Carlos Claims Former Boss Roy Hodgson 'did Not Know Football' During Time At Inter

Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos has slammed current Crystal Palace head coach Roy Hodgson for his lack of football knowledge. Roberto Carlos and Roy Hodgson worked together at Serie A club Inter Milan for one season during the 1995-96 campaign. However, Roberto Carlos claimed that his former manager Roy Hodgson destroyed his career at Inter Milan by playing him out of position.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Legend Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Roberto Carlos reveals how Roy Hodgson nearly jeopardized his career

In the summer of 1995, Roberto Carlos joined Inter Milan from Brasileiro Série A outfit Palmeiras. At the time, Roy Hodgson was in charge of the Italian club. However, Roberto Carlos has not held back in his scathing remarks over Roy Hodgson. While speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, the Brazil legend claimed that Roy Hodgson was stubborn to force Roberto Carlos into an unfamiliar midfield position.

"It's not that we got on badly, it's that he didn't know much about football."



Twenty-four years on, Roberto Carlos still isn't a fan of Roy Hodgson ⬇️ https://t.co/SEBys54lqt pic.twitter.com/2utsSfNFrM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 10, 2020

ALSO READ: International Champions Cup Scraps 2020-21 Preseason Matches

With eyes set on the Copa America 1997, Roberto Carlos left Inter Milan after just one season in order to make a name for himself at Real Madrid. The aim was to play left-back for Brazil in the South American tournament and Roberto Carlos was aware that he wasn't going to get a place in midfield for the Brazil national team. The 47-year-old former Real Madrid defender went on to win 13 major trophies with the LaLiga giants but claims that he was always on good terms with former coach Roy Hodgson at Inter Milan. However, he also took a sly dig at the current Palace boss stating that Hodgson did not know much about football. In one season with Inter, Carlos made 34 appearances and scored seven goals as well.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Exit Won't Harm The League, Claims LaLiga President

Watch THAT Roberto Carlos free kick against France

Apart from winning major silverware during his playing days, one of the most memorable moments in the former defender's career was the Roberto Carlos free kick against France in 1997. The effort from 35 yards appeared to be going wide until the swing on the ball saw it crash into the back of the net. Here is the Roberto Carlos free-kick goal against France:

ALSO READ: 'Test All Players For Virus' Before English Season Restart