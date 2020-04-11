Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Exit Won't Harm The League, Claims LaLiga President

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas is seemingly unbothered by the rumours of Lionel Messi leaving the league. LaLiga once had the two best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, playing for the biggest rivals in Spain. The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate is one that has been the talking point in football over the last decade. It was guaranteed that the two superstars would face each other at least twice in the year during the "El Clasico" until Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave for Juventus in 2018. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas claims that the Portuguese's exit has not affected the league.

LaLiga president on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Javier Tebas claims that LaLiga has instead profited from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. The president stated that everyone thought Cristiano Ronaldo leaving LaLiga would cost them money but instead, the league managed to earn more after his departure. Javier Tebas said, "It was said that without Cristiano Ronaldo the league would have lost money. Instead, we would have earned it, even in Portugal. Players help but are not essential to a championship.”

LaLiga president not worried about Lionel Messi transfer

Javier Tebas has similar to say about Lionel Messi leaving the league. Though he wants the Argentine to stay in the league, he insisted that Lionel Messi's exit will not harm LaLiga. Lionel Messi has been rumoured with a move away from Barcelona since coming to loggerheads with Barcelona's director, Eric Abidal. The Lionel Messi transfer rumours are seemingly increasing as the summer transfer window approaches. He was recently linked with Serie A side Inter Milan after their former president Massimo Moratti claimed that Messi is not “an impossible dream”.

Javier president claims Lionel Messi transfer won't help Serie A

Javier Tebas, while talking about Lionel Messi joining Serie A, stated, "I do not think that the arrival of Messi can solve the problems of Serie A, which are linked to the bad relationship between debts, high and insufficient collections. Serie A's figures are stressed, and these economic problems certainly are not solved by Leo Messi. I would like Messi to stay here - but if he leaves it would not be a drama."

