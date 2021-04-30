Roma Boss Paulo Fonseca Compared To Character From Popular Show Peaky Blinders

Manchester United came from behind to earn a convincing 6-2 win over AS Roma in their Europa League semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The victory for United puts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side firmly in the driving seat to make it to the finals of the European competition. However, despite the stunning result for the Red Devils in the Manchester United vs Roma game, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca drew attention on the sidelines due to his appearance, with fans comparing his look to that of a character from the famous Peaky Blinders Netflix series.

Manchester United vs Roma highlights: United take major stride towards Europa League final

Man United and Roma traded early goals in the first half, with Bruno Fernandes scoring for the hosts before Lorenzo Pellegrini converted his spot-kick for Roma on 15 minutes following a handball in the area by Paul Pogba. The visitors then grabbed the lead when Pellegrini set up Edin Dzeko to put Roma in front as the half wore on. The former Man City striker finished from close range after some tidy buildup play as the Serie A outfit took a one-goal lead into the dressing room.

However, Man United drew level early in the second half with a sublime finish from Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international lashed an unstoppable first-time shot from a Fernandes assist past Pau Lopez in the Roma goal. Cavani then put United in the lead just past 60 minutes when he was able to pounce on a rebound from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's saved effort and poke the ball into the net for the 3-2 lead.

Former Man United player Chris Smalling conceded a penalty for a foul on Cavani shortly after the hosts took the lead and Fernandes easily dispatched his kick from the spot to make it 4-2 in favour of the hosts. Pogba's glancing header following a corner kick extended Man United's lead to three goals. Substitute Mason Greenwood put the tie further out of reach for Roma with a classy finish shortly before full-time to add further gloss to an impressive scoreline for Solskjaer's team.

Paulo Fonseca resembled a character from Peaky Blinders? Fans think so

Amid the game, fans were quick to point out that Roma boss Paulo Fonseca was donning a hat similar to the ones worn by many characters in the Peaky Blinders Netflix show. Netizens then joked that Fonseca might be preparing himself for a role in the show with the Peaky Blinders new season exciting them -

Peaky Blinders new season? When will Peaky Blinders season 6 release?

The filming for the show was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but started again in January 2021. Director Anthony Byrne anticipates it being early 2022 before Peaky Blinders returns to screens.

