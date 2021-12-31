Romelu Lukaku ‘not Happy’ With Chelsea Situation, Hopes To Seal Inter Milan Return

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation at his present club Chelsea, criticising manager Thomas Tuchel's coaching method. In an interview with Sky Italy, Lukaku said he was "not happy" with the situation at Chelsea and stated that he would like to return to his previous club Inter Milan in the near future. Sky did not elaborate on the 'situation' Lukaku mentioned, as the complete interview is scheduled to go live on Friday.

"Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal. I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up," Lukaku was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Lukaku wants to return to Italy

Lukaku further expressed his desire to play for Inter again and not do it at the end of his career but when he is still at a "good enough level" to win more trophies. Lukaku apologised to Inter fans for the way he left the club earlier this year. Lukaku said he should have spoken to fans first before leaving Inter especially after everything they did for him and his family during his stay in Italy.

"I want to really apologise to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I should have spoken to you guys first, especially after everything you did for me, for my family, my mum, my son. I'll never forget that. I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies," Lukaku added.

Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea this year in a record deal worth GBP 97.5 million. Lukaku had joined Inter in 2019 after leaving Manchester United. He scored 34 goals for Inter in his debut season before netting another 30 goals in 2020-21 to help the side lift their first Serie A title in more than 10 years. Meanwhile, Lukaku has made 18 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in August and has scored seven goals, including two in the Champions League.

