Romelu Lukaku Reflects On His First Chelsea Goal And Team's Derby Win At Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku made a rousing start to his Chelsea career scoring a goal in his first match in the Arsenal vs Chelsea London derby on Sunday. Apart from Lukaku, Reece James also found back of the net helping Chelsea register a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Chelsea completed the re-signing of their former player after agreeing to a £97.5m club-record transfer fee with Inter Milan.

Chelsea Arsenal Derby Match: Romelu Lukaku reflects on his performance

Lukaku could have added another goal to his name in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match had it not been a fine save from Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno. The ex-Inter Milan while speaking to Sky Sports reflected back on his goal-scoring debut he said, "I’m very happy with the win. We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy. I think you saw a part (of my best performances). Not only from me but the team, the team adapted really well. I asked a lot of questions to the players and they helped me, they made life comfortable for me. I wasn’t stressed when I came into the game. I was very focused, there was one thing on my mind - win the game. We did that today and I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building".

Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights

Ahead of the London derby, both teams missed the services of key players with Arsenal defender Ben White ruled out of the match after positive COVID-19 results and the same was the case with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Arsenal playing at home made a bright start to the match. however, it was Chelsea who had the first say in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match. Lukaku tapped in a Reece James cross in the 15th minute to give the team a 1-0 lead in the match. The Blues doubled the lead in the 35th minute with James blasting the ball past Leno.

Arsenal's first shot at goal came in the second half when Saka's deflected effort was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Rob Holding came close as well but saw his header going just past the goal. With 12 minutes remaining, Lukaku came close to scoring Chelsea's third but his close-range header was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno. The Arsenal goalkeeper also denied Kai Havertz late on in the match, however, Chelsea made it two out of two wins while Arsenal suffered a second consecutive loss.